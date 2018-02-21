Town of Innisfil Crews Tackling Floods

Innisfil, ON – The Town of Innisfil and its partners have made some steady progress as they continue to bring things back to normal following some widespread flooding which started on Tuesday. The Town’s Operations Crews have worked alongside Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services, South Simcoe Police and others on the effort for more than 24 hours now. While generally, water levels do appear to be receding, a number of areas still remain a serious concern, including:

The Belle Ewart community, in the areas of Maple Road, Spooners Road, Temple Avenue, Spruce Road and Balsam Road.

In Alcona, on Park Road, Buchanan Street, Tall Tree Lane, Crystal Beach Road and surrounding areas.

13th Line East of Friday Drive

20th Sideroad between 9th Line, 10th Line 20th Line and Mapleview Drive

Victoria Street and 15th Line

9th Line, east of 25th Sideroad,

7th Line between County Road 5 to 20th Sideroad

6th Line between County Road 4 to 20th Sideroad

Some isolated areas in the Gilford and Cookstown areas

In the most heavily impacted areas, Town of Innisfil crews have been pumping for more than 24 hours. The public is being asked to avoid the area of Belle Aire Beach Road from Arnold Street to Maple Road.

“Once again we are thanking our residents for their patience at this time, and we assure everyone that every available staff member will continue to work until the situation is back to normal,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. “We would like to remind motorists to slow down when approaching washed out areas, especially when they are driving near our crews.”

Residents can stay up to date on the situation by following the Town on Facebook and Twitter. The Town of Innisfil has also set up a special webpage with information for what to do during flooding situations: www.innisfil.ca/floodingtips .