Listen Live

Tottenham Schools Searched As a Precaution

Online Threat Didn't Specify Which St. Thomas Aquinas

By News

Police took no chances after a threat was made on social media. Authorities were tipped off that a violent act could take place at a St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School today, and as there is one in Tottenham, police were there before the start of school to direct students to a safe location and search the school. Nearby Father F.X. O’Reilly was put into hold and secure as a precaution. The social media post originated in Brampton, where there is also a St. Thomas Aquinas school, also searched by police. The Nottawasaga OPP say a thorough search of our St. Thomas turned up no threat, students were able to return shortly after.

Related posts

Ontario Introduces Plan Aimed At More Affordable Home Ownership

Police Looking For Hungry Suspect After Two Barrie Break and Enters

South Simcoe Safety Blitz Results In Dozens of Charges

Teen In Custody After Driver Shot During Mugging

Opioid Deaths Outnumber Crash Deaths In Ontario

Search For Clues Continues In 25 Year Old Murder Case

South Simcoe Police Riding High in the Saddle

UPDATE: Franklin Street Resident Charged After Orillia Fire

Georgian College Number One In After-Grad Employment