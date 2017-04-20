Tottenham Schools Searched As a Precaution

Police took no chances after a threat was made on social media. Authorities were tipped off that a violent act could take place at a St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School today, and as there is one in Tottenham, police were there before the start of school to direct students to a safe location and search the school. Nearby Father F.X. O’Reilly was put into hold and secure as a precaution. The social media post originated in Brampton, where there is also a St. Thomas Aquinas school, also searched by police. The Nottawasaga OPP say a thorough search of our St. Thomas turned up no threat, students were able to return shortly after.