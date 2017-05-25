Toronto Zoo Staff Strike Signs Are Hilarious

The staff at the Toronto Zoo is currently on strike over job security issues. On Friday, CUPE Local 1600 said negotiations had broken down and no further talks were scheduled. In the meantime, striking zoo staff is having a little fun with their strike signs.

The puns are running wild! See what I did there?

Take a look at some of the best signs below:

Striking Toronto Zoo workers are having some fun with their signs. pic.twitter.com/5f7gbD7r4Q — David Rider (@dmrider) May 11, 2017

Striking Toronto Zoo staff picket signs kick asp. pic.twitter.com/pkwUf5aK76 — Andy Bowers (@evilpez4) May 18, 2017