Toronto Spring Motorcycle Show

If you’ve been waiting a long time for a little spring time, a sure sign of the upcoming season happens this weekend at the Toronto International Centre off Airport Road. It’s the 27th annual Toronto Motorcycle SpringShow this Saturday and Sunday.

You’ll see four huge halls inside packed full of everything related to the motorcycle world. Whether you are a seasoned, veteran rider, to someone who’s maybe just thinking of checking out the world of motorcycling, you’ll find info, displays, and everything you could imagine when it comes to the amazing world of motorcycle riding.

Check out the latest brand new motorcycles from alkl of the major manufacturer’s. You can even buy your bike at the show. There’s huge dealer displays, used bikes for sale, vintage motorcycles, custom’s and chopper’s plus all the gear you could imagine. Plus demos, displays, rider training and even any questions you’d have a bout motorcycle insurance.

The show runs 9am-9pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday. To hear show producer Bar Hodgson talking about the Toronto Motorcycle SpringShow this weekend, click here. For the Toronto Motorcycle SpringShow web site click here.