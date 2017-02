Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Barrie Molson Centre

Celebrate the Leaf’s 100th anniversary with Toronto Maple Leaf Alumni (Wendel Clark, Rick Vaive, Craig Muni, Mark LaForest, Jack Valiquette, Greg Hotham, Darryl Shannon, Wes Jarvis and 4 more to be confirmed), playing Rotary All-stars at the Rotary Club of Barrie’s fundraising hockey game.

To purchase tickets click HERE