Toronto man facing charges after Bradford West Gwillimbury stabbing

A suspect involved in a reported stabbing in Bradford West Gwillimbury is back in police custody following a bail hearing. The 38 year old Toronto man faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault With A Weapon, Weapons Dangerous and Disobey Court Order following the incident around 7:00pm Tuesday at an address on County Road 27. When officers were called to the scene they found a 42-year-old Bradford West Gwillimbury man on the ground. He was treated on scene, transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto Trauma Centre. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening. The investigation has determined that the suspect and victim were known to each other.