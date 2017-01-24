Toronto Emergency Services Get Lego Treatment

Daniel Ng has been showcasing his half Lego, half homemade figures of Police paramedics, security guards, OPP officers, and TTC employees for about a year now on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Toronto Paramedic Services, formely known as the #EMS , provide pre-hospital care for our people in the city. Gonna miss that uniform! 😢 pic.twitter.com/ma4t20QzLZ — Lego Cop in GTA (@legocopgta) January 17, 2017

Ng works as a TTC streetcar operator and says he uses things he sees on his route as inspiration for his Lego scenes and to share his safety messages.

Every interaction is a chance to bond and build trust with the public, which is the core of proactive policing. @OfficerMooken 😎 #prp #lego pic.twitter.com/Sco2hHWcVe — Lego Cop in GTA (@legocopgta) January 11, 2017