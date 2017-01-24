Listen Live

Toronto Emergency Services Get Lego Treatment

Featuring Police, Paramedics, and TTC Staff

Daniel Ng has been showcasing his half Lego, half homemade figures of Police paramedics, security guards, OPP officers, and TTC employees for about a year now on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Ng works as a TTC streetcar operator and says he uses things he sees on his route as inspiration for his Lego scenes and to share his safety messages.

