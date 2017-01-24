Toronto Emergency Services Get Lego Treatment
Featuring Police, Paramedics, and TTC Staff
Daniel Ng has been showcasing his half Lego, half homemade figures of Police paramedics, security guards, OPP officers, and TTC employees for about a year now on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
"Not just a partner, but a best friend" – Police Dog Services 😁 @TPSQuinn #k9 #canine #policedog #tps #lego #legocops pic.twitter.com/Bk7VYlm5Ig
— Lego Cop in GTA (@legocopgta) December 30, 2016
Toronto Paramedic Services, formely known as the #EMS , provide pre-hospital care for our people in the city. Gonna miss that uniform! 😢 pic.twitter.com/ma4t20QzLZ
— Lego Cop in GTA (@legocopgta) January 17, 2017
Ng works as a TTC streetcar operator and says he uses things he sees on his route as inspiration for his Lego scenes and to share his safety messages.
Every interaction is a chance to bond and build trust with the public, which is the core of proactive policing. @OfficerMooken 😎 #prp #lego pic.twitter.com/Sco2hHWcVe
— Lego Cop in GTA (@legocopgta) January 11, 2017
Fare Inspector from the TTC is styling a turban as part of his official uniform. What a way to represent the diversity we have in Toronto! 😎 pic.twitter.com/jxd77TQ6S7
— Lego Cop in GTA (@legocopgta) December 21, 2016