Toronto Could Close DVP Friday Amid Flood Warning

As if the heavy rainfall hitting Toronto wasn’t going to cause enough problems for commuters, the city is warning that the Don Valley Parkway could be closed Friday afternoon as the threat of flooding looms.

The forecast is calling for upwards of 90mm of rain between Thursday and Saturday, which could cause havoc to areas traditionally affected by heavy rainfall. The city is on high alert, with the possibility of Toronto Island being evacuated as rain persists. Access to the Island has already been restricted to residents and “necessary personnel.”

Toronto Island ferry service is restricted to island residents & necessary personnel today. #CityofTO details: https://t.co/OXi9KAd1g3 — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) May 5, 2017

“Flooding is most likely to occur in areas that have historically experienced frequent flooding such as the Don River Valley, the eastern and western beaches, the Toronto Islands and other lakefront/shoreline areas,” the city said in a news release.

Don River water levels getting higher. City may shut down DVP for afternoon rush. Richmond Hill GO line may be diverted. cbc.ca for latest pic.twitter.com/MlNj4VAvrE — Linda Ward (@LindaWardCBC) May 5, 2017

So it might be a good day to work from home if that’s an option. Otherwise, be sure to check the latest conditions before beginning your journey home on this soaking wet Friday.