It is late January when the thoughts of humankind turn to summer and lounging on a boat on the lake. It’s just a dream for now, but you can live it out for the week at the Toronto Boat Show at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place in Toronto. Show Manager Cynthia Hare says there are 550 exhibitors and 1000 boats on display…

There are also 200 free seminars on everything from how to find the perfect boat, how to finance it and how to keep it running. In addition, Hare says The Boat House is back this year…

In addition, there’s the usual indoor lake for trying out paddle-boarding, canoeing and more. You can also meet Ted Lange (Isaac from the 70’s TV show The Love Boat) who will talk about his experiences on a cruise ship. Click here for more on the show.

image: Toronto Boat Show via Twitter