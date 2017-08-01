Listen Live

Toronto Blue Jays to Raise Ticket Prices for 2018 Season

prices will rise by up to 17%

By Morning Show, Sports, Uncategorized

The Toronto Blue Jays have started telling season-ticket holders that prices will be going up by up to 17% in 2018. This is the fourth straight year fans will be facing an increase in ticket prices.

Comment from discussion 2017 Season Ticket Info is up.

The cost of a season ticket will now range from $1,336-$23,069, which means fans will see an increase of $93-$2,713 per ticket.

The Blue Jays had the best attendance in the American League and third overall in the MLB.

Ticket prices remained unchanged from 2010-2014. After the Jays’ first post-season appearance since 1993, prices rose an average of 10% for the 2016 season. This year, prices rose about 9% for early-bird renewals.

[via Sportsnet]

Related posts

Hockey Night in Simcoe County Player Announcements

He’s The Most Handsome Man in the World…

Patrick Marleau’s first photo in a Leafs jersey

David Crosby Hates Punk Music

Ronnie James Dio’s Hologram World Tour

Truck Carrying Dough Overflows after Heat Makes it Rise

Beer for Her Is a Real Thing and People are Pissed

WATCH: Professional Tag is a Real Sport

WATCH: Future Rock Star Offers ‘Free Metal’ to People Passing By