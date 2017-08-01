Toronto Blue Jays to Raise Ticket Prices for 2018 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays have started telling season-ticket holders that prices will be going up by up to 17% in 2018. This is the fourth straight year fans will be facing an increase in ticket prices.

The cost of a season ticket will now range from $1,336-$23,069, which means fans will see an increase of $93-$2,713 per ticket.

The Blue Jays had the best attendance in the American League and third overall in the MLB.

Ticket prices remained unchanged from 2010-2014. After the Jays’ first post-season appearance since 1993, prices rose an average of 10% for the 2016 season. This year, prices rose about 9% for early-bird renewals.