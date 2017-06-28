Toronto Attack Leads to Police Chase Through Barrie and Orillia

A suspect is reportedly in custody after a police chase that shut down the 400. It all started just after 6:30 this morning, after Toronto Police responded to reports of a shooting. That lead to dozens of Toronto, York Region, and Provincial squad cars chasing a suspect vehicle up the 400 and through Barrie towards Orillia on highway 11. A spike belt was reportedly used along 11 at the 15th line, and the chase came to an end, not before the suspect reportedly tossed a weapon. Investigators closed off Highway 11 between the 15th Line and Highway 12 as part of the investigation.