Toque Left At Scene of Alliston Crime

Hat May Belong To One of Three Young Suspects

By News

Police say a distinctive hat was left at the scene of the crime. Around 1:00 Thursday morning, Nottawasaga OPP got the call to the Sinton School Bus lot in Alliston, where they say three youth got into some buses there and sprayed fire extinguishers inside. A search of the area turned up a Niagara Ice Dogs toque, which police believe belongs to one of the three suspects. Contact the Nottawasaga OPP detachment at (705)434-1939 if you have any information.

