TOP 5: Forgotten Fruits & Veggies To Grill

The weather is getting hotter, the sun is staying out longer, and that means it’s BBQ season baby!

But forget the classic hamburger/hotdog combo. You are a Grill Master, because you know there are many other things you can slap on the barby.

But just incase you need a refresher or maybe some inspiration for your next cook-out, here are some ‘Forgotten Fruits and Veggies’ you can whip up that are sure to impress any food critic…

Green Beans– In tin foil with a little garlic and olive oil, yummy! Or you could even try a grill basket to make life easier.

Eggplant– Salt both sides, and let drain for at least an hour to rid of excess moisture. Then drizzle with olive oil, add salt and pepper and you’re good to go!

Watermelon– Mind blown right?! Cut up the watermelon in nice thick slices, and grill them for just a few minutes on either side for a fancy appetizer.

Peaches– Don’t forget to remove the pit! Brush the peaches with a little bit of butter and cinnamon, add vanilla ice cream and you’ve got a delish grilled dessert!

Pineapple– One of my favourites to put on the grill! Just a few minutes per side or until nicely browned. Great for chicken kabobs, or even with ice cream on top.

Happy Grilling!

(Inspired by- MentalFloss.com)