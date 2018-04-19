Top 3 Live Performances

So we’ve all been too a great show, one that doesn’t really get away from our hearts and minds.

These are my favorite 5 live performances!

3: Pink Floyd’s Reunion – This show is just everything we all want from Floyd, ballads, jams, and good old classic rock.

2: Queen at Wembly Stadium – Speaks for itself, I get chills every single time I rewatch this.

1: Greta Van Fleet Live at Coachella 2018 – Look, I know a lot of people dislike these kids for there similarities to Led Zeppelin, but come on man… They are crazy talented. Check this out and tell me different.