Tools, Bikes Taken in Tiny Break In
Perps Got in Between Mid April and End of May
A B&E in Tiny Township left a home ransacked. Southern Georgian Bay OPP say someone got into a Needle Road home sometime between mid-April and the end of May. Investigators say the bad guys made off with the following:
- Iron Horse brand 21 speed black and grey 19 inch mountain bike
- CCM dual suspension 21 speed mountain bike grey in colour
- Mastercraft belt sander, blue and grey in colour
- Power drill steel in colour brand unknown
- Poulin brand chainsaw green in colour
Anyone with information on this crime should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.