Tools, Bikes Taken in Tiny Break In

A B&E in Tiny Township left a home ransacked. Southern Georgian Bay OPP say someone got into a Needle Road home sometime between mid-April and the end of May. Investigators say the bad guys made off with the following:

Iron Horse brand 21 speed black and grey 19 inch mountain bike

CCM dual suspension 21 speed mountain bike grey in colour

Mastercraft belt sander, blue and grey in colour

Power drill steel in colour brand unknown

Poulin brand chainsaw green in colour

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.