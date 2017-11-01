Too Much Black Licorice Will Kill You

Not only does black licorice taste terrible, but now there’s a warning that too much of it can cause heart problems. Apparently over-indulging can cause abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure, edema, lethargy and congestive heart failure.

According to the US Drug and Food Administration two ounces of black licorice a day for two weeks straight is considered too much. This warning applies primarily to licorice-lovers 40 and over. The warning applies to the real stuff, not just the anise-oil flavoured candy your kids might have gotten for Halloween. Black licorice contains the compound glycyrrhizin, which is the sweetening compound derived from licorice root, and glycyrrhizin can cause potassium levels in the body to fall.

The FDA recommends the following: