Too Many Empty Chairs This Holiday Season; Too Many Unanswered Questions

OPP and Barrie Police are hoping the holiday season will bring closure to some or all of their Simcoe County Case Files – unsolved murders and missing persons in the Barrie area…

OPP Sergeant Peter Leon noting any information – even if you think it to be useless – may be the missing link for police in solving these cases. The four cases involve the 2016 murder of Jaimee Lee Miller of Barrie, the 1992 death of Cindy Halliday of Waverly, April Dobson’s murder in Barrie in 2005 and the disappearance of two British Columbia men in 1991. It is believed Grant Ayerst and Norman Whalley met with foul play in Barrie. Anyone with information on these cases is urged to call a dedicated Simcoe County Case Files hotline at 1-844-677-5030, email tips to SimcoeCountyCaseFiles@OPP.ca. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.