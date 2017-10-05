Tommy Lee Jones Hated Working with Jim Carrey on ‘Batman Forever’
Tommy Lee doesn't seem like someone who enjoys riddles
Tommy Lee Jones hated working with Jim Carrey on the set of Batman Forever.
Jim Carrey was chatting with Norm Macdonald and recalled running into Tommy Lee Jones at a restaurant just before they filmed their biggest scene together in the movie.
Carrey says he walked over to Jones’ table to say hello.
“He got up shaking – he must have been in mid ‘kill me’ fantasy or something like that. And he went to hug me and he said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you’. I said, ‘What’s the problem?’ and pulled up a chair, which probably wasn’t smart. And he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery’.”