Listen Live

Tommy Lee Jones Hated Working with Jim Carrey on ‘Batman Forever’

Tommy Lee doesn't seem like someone who enjoys riddles

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Tommy Lee Jones hated working with Jim Carrey on the set of Batman Forever.

Jim Carrey was chatting with Norm Macdonald and recalled running into Tommy Lee Jones at a restaurant just before they filmed their biggest scene together in the movie.

Carrey says he walked over to Jones’ table to say hello.

“He got up shaking – he must have been in mid ‘kill me’ fantasy or something like that. And he went to hug me and he said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you’. I said, ‘What’s the problem?’ and pulled up a chair, which probably wasn’t smart. And he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery’.”

 

Related posts

Rock Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Nominees

WATCH: Guy Plays ‘September’ for His Roommate Every Day of The Month

Jared Leto Will Play Hugh Hefner In New Biopic

WATCH: Harrison Ford Forgets Ryan Gosling’s Name

Tom Petty Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Marilyn Manson Injured After Prop Falls on Him During Concert

New Kings of Leon Video

Tom Cruise Addresses Prosthetic Butt Rumours

Netflix To Put $500 Million In To Canadian Content