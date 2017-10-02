Tom Petty Dead at 66

According to a report from TMZ, Tom Petty has died after suffering cardiac arrest and being placed on life support.

The report stated that Petty had been critical since Sunday night when EMTs found him at his Malibu home in full cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and sources say he was put on life support.

After Petty got to the hospital, it was determined that he had no brain activity and a decision was made to remove him from life support.

TMZ is reporting that Tom Petty has been taken off life support https://t.co/nDtrnW5KxS pic.twitter.com/YpdC8u7Djq — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 2, 2017

Petty was 66. He recently wrapped a lengthy tour on Sept. 25 in California.