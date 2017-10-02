Listen Live

Tom Petty Dead at 66

Petty Was Found Unresponsive At His Malibu Home On Sunday

By Entertainment

According to a report from TMZ, Tom Petty has died after suffering cardiac arrest and being placed on life support.

The report stated that Petty had been critical since Sunday night when EMTs found him at his Malibu home in full cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and sources say he was put on life support.

After Petty got to the hospital, it was determined that he had no brain activity and a decision was made to remove him from life support.

Petty was 66. He recently wrapped a lengthy tour on Sept. 25 in California.

 

 

