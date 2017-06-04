Tom Hanks Posted the Scariest Photo to Instagram

Everyone knows Tom Hanks. The guy is a totally legend, but what you may not know is that he’s also extremely active on his social media accounts!

He posts some seriously funny stuff..

Like this for instance:

Comedic genius if you ask me.

But more recently, Hanks posted this photo that shook the internet for a little while…. Seriously scary!

You’re right, Mr. Hanks “WTF goes on inside??” is right!

There’s no windows on the damn thing! You immediately assume the worst… Also is that not a health and safety issue?

Well of course after many people agreed that yes, this was indeed the scariest building in New York City and probably the place where nightmares are carefully hand crafted. The truth finally came out…

Formerly an AT&T building, the 550-foot tall skyscraper in Lower Manhattan — known as the Long Lines Building — is now used as a listening post for the NSA.

All is right with the world again, we can sleep in piece without that building haunting our dreams.