Tom Hanks Helps Man Propose At Book Festival

Tom Hanks was at the Texas Book Festival to promote his new book “Uncommon Type: Some Stories”. He used his appearance to help a couple get engaged.

At one point during his appearance, he told the crowd that he was bored of taking their questions and wanted to ask one himself. He pulled out a piece of paper and said a man in the crowd named Ryan McFarling had a question for a woman named Nikki Young. He said the question was: “Nikki, will you marry me?”

He called the couple on stage, where McFarling got down on one knee and gave Young a ring. Obviously Hanks took a few photos with the newly engaged couple.