Listen Live

Tom Hanks Helps Man Propose At Book Festival

Tom Hanks is the best!

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Morning Show

Tom Hanks was at the Texas Book Festival to promote his new book “Uncommon Type: Some Stories”. He used his appearance to help a couple get engaged.

At one point during his appearance, he told the crowd that he was bored of taking their questions and wanted to ask one himself. He pulled out a piece of paper and said a man in the crowd named Ryan McFarling had a question for a woman named Nikki Young. He said the question was: “Nikki, will you marry me?”

He called the couple on stage, where McFarling got down on one knee and gave Young a ring. Obviously Hanks took a few photos with the newly engaged couple.

 

Related posts

No related posts.