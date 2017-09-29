Listen Live

Tom Cruise Addresses Prosthetic Butt Rumours

"I do my own mooning"

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Funny, Morning Show

Tom Cruise wants everyone to know he did not wear a prosthetic butt in 2008’s Valkyrie.

The speculation started last month with this tweet:

Cruise addressed the rumours in an interview with Screen Rant saying it’s absolutely not true. There is a scene in American Made where Cruise bares his backside. He wants everyone to know he did not use a butt double for that scene either.

“Its me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)

Related posts

“Stranger Things” Coming to Toronto This Weekend

A New ‘Die Hard’ Movie is Coming

Canadian Politely Asks Black Bears to Leave, They Do

Watch: Celebrities Read Mean Tweets #11

“Dinner With Don” Debuts Monday

Pumpkin Spice Pizza Now Exists

WATCH: THE Most Exciting Two Minutes of ‘The Price is Right’ Ever

Pablo Escobar’s Brother is Suing Netflix for $1 Billion

WATCH: Luke Wilson Impersonates Millennials in Airports