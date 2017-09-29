Tom Cruise Addresses Prosthetic Butt Rumours

Tom Cruise wants everyone to know he did not wear a prosthetic butt in 2008’s Valkyrie.

The speculation started last month with this tweet:

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

Cruise addressed the rumours in an interview with Screen Rant saying it’s absolutely not true. There is a scene in American Made where Cruise bares his backside. He wants everyone to know he did not use a butt double for that scene either.

“Its me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)