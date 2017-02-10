Listen Live

Tom Brady is Charging A Ridiculous Amount of Money for Autographs

How did they even come up with these prices?

By Celebrity Gossip, Morning Show, Sports, Uncategorized

Tom Brady, 5X Superbowl winner and husband of supermodel Gisele Bündchen is looking to fleece fans for even more money with a ridiculously priced autograph session.

TMZ spoke with the Tristar sports memorabilia company, which confirmed Brady will be doing a session in March. Here are the prices:

“Basically, you tell the company what you want signed and TB12 will sign it.

Footballs — $1,000 each

Autographed photo — $850

Patriots mini-helmet — $900

Tom Brady “game day” style jersey — $1,200

Want him to add the words “5X SB CHAMP”? … that’ll be an extra $400.

He’ll also add a 20 character personalization for an additional $500.”

 

