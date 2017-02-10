Tom Brady is Charging A Ridiculous Amount of Money for Autographs
How did they even come up with these prices?
Tom Brady, 5X Superbowl winner and husband of supermodel Gisele Bündchen is looking to fleece fans for even more money with a ridiculously priced autograph session.
TMZ spoke with the Tristar sports memorabilia company, which confirmed Brady will be doing a session in March. Here are the prices:
“Basically, you tell the company what you want signed and TB12 will sign it.
Footballs — $1,000 each
Autographed photo — $850
Patriots mini-helmet — $900
Tom Brady “game day” style jersey — $1,200
Want him to add the words “5X SB CHAMP”? … that’ll be an extra $400.
He’ll also add a 20 character personalization for an additional $500.”