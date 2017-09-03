Today’s Weather

Listen Live

By News
Today Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonite  Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 14.
Mon Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming  southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30.
Tue A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.
Wed A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

 

