Tuesday’s Weather

|Today
|Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 9.
|Wed
|A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 17.
|
|
|Thu
|A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.
|
|
|Fri
|A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.
|
|
|Sat
|Sunny. High 18.
|
|
|Sun
|Sunny. High 20.
|
|
|Mon
|Sunny. High 22.