Tuesday’s Weather

Today Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 9.

Wed A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 17.

Thu A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Fri A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Sat Sunny. High 18.

Sun Sunny. High 20.