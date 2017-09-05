Listen Live

Tuesday’s Weather

And extended forecast

By News
Today Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 9.
Wed A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 17.
Thu A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.
Fri A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.
Sat Sunny. High 18.
Sun Sunny. High 20.
Mon Sunny. High 22.

