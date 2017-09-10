Today in Rock History- Smells like Nirvana

On this day in 1991 Nirvana released their single Smells Like Teen Spirit to MTV and the world.



Although Nirvana had some success with their first album Bleach, it wasn’t until their second album Nevermind that they made it to the charts.

Smells like Teen Spirit was an instant success and most people credit this song with bringing grunge, a punk sub genera, to the mainstream.



This is the original album art for the single

Nevermind is still their biggest selling album to date and continues to have an major influence on alternative music.