Today in Rock History- Sept 22- The Doors are weird on TV

On this day on September 22, 1967, The Doors appear on the Murry The K Show in New York preforming People Are Strange and Light My Fire.

It mostly features Jim Morrison lipsyncing standing next to the rest of the band with occasional cut-ins of crowds of people in New York streets. If this sounds boring, it isn’t. It’s a very bizarre performance and definitely worth the watch if you can stand the video quality.

It’s 14:18 of fuzzy brilliance.