Today in Rock History-Sept 21_ Radiohead release their first single

On September 21, 1992, English export Radiohead release their first single: Creep. It was the lead single from their debut record Pablo Honey. Although it wasn’t initially a chart hit it was a favorite of Radiohead fans.

During Radiohead’s early gigs fans had such a huge reaction to the band playing the song that Radiohead stopped playing it. They wanted to be known for more than one song and not playing the tune was their way fo dealing with it.

COOL FACT: In April 2008, American musician Prince covered “Creep” at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. A bootleg recording was shared online, but removed at Prince’s request. After being informed of the situation in an interview, Yorke said: “Well, tell him to unblock it. It’s our song.”