Today in Rock History-Jagger & Bowie Dance in the Street.

On September 7, 1985, Mick Jagger and David Bowie released their cover of the Martha Reeves and The Vandellas 1964 hit ‘Dancing In The Street.’ The song went to #1 on the UK charts.



The music video for was also very popular, although it really hasn’t aged well.

Bowie and Jagger had originally intended to preform the song at Live Aid, the duel venue benefit concert. Jagger would be at JFK Stadium and Bowie would be at Wembley. This performance would never come to fruition due to the satellite link-up that would cause a half-second delay making it impossible.

How do you think this cover holds up to the original?