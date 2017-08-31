Today in Rock History- August 31

Today in Rock History Blondie finally signed their first major record company contract with Chrysalis Records in 1977.

Blondie was made up of bassist Gary Valentine, drummer Clem Burke,singer Deborah Harry, guitarist Chris Stein, and keyboardist Jimmy Destri.

Blondie gained popularity in the mid 70’s with their eclectic blend of punk, roots, reggae and pop. It certainly helped that lead singer Debbie Harry used to be a Playboy Bunny.



Along with acts like The Ramones, Television, The Talking Heads and Patti Smith; Blondie were a regular act the punk rock club CBGB’s in New York City.