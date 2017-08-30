Today in Rock History- August 30th.

Guns ‘n’ Roses set a standard for bad-boy behaviour, nothing much has changed with age.

Izzy Stradlin set the bar pretty high on this day back in 1989 during a flight from Los Angeles to Indianapolis. Stradlin had been drinking heavily on the plane when he had to use the bathroom. Frustrated with having to wait for another passenger to leave the washroom, he decided to relieve himself in a trashcan in the isle of the plane.

Stradlin went onto verbally abuse a stewardess and smoke in the non-smoking section of the aircraft. Classy move.

When asked about what transpired next Izzy was quoted as saying “Next thing I know we’ve landed, I’m walking out and I see 10 policemen. … And I remember thinking: ‘Uh-oh! I think I ****** up again.”

The band nicknamed him “Whizzy”, Stradlin decided to attain sobriety; he returned to his mother’s home in Indiana, where he detoxed from drugs and alcohol. The following year, Adler was fired from the band because of his cocaine addiction; he was replaced by Matt Sorum of The Cult.