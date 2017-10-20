Today in Music History- Oct 20 1962- The Monster Mash Gets Banned
This song has been in the charts a few times over the years due to it being a graveyard smash.
On October 20, 1962, “Bobby” Boris Pickette and the Crypt Kickers’s song The Monster Mash went to #1 on the US charts.
The song was considered to be offensive and was originally banned by the BBC in the early 60’s.
The song has maintained popularity since its release and even managed to go back to #1 on the charts a decade after it was released in 1973.