Tires and Rims Swiped From Barrie Storage Container

A set of tires and rims are gone, after a B&E in Barrie. Investigators think it happened sometime overnight to Thursday morning, at an address on Tiffin Street. Someone got into a locked storage container at the back of the property and removed the set of tires and rims, while it’s believed the perp took off in a vehicle, not on foot. Anyone with information can contact Barrie Police Constable He at (705)725-7025, ext. 2667, or via email at khe@barriepolice.ca. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.