Tire Theft Took Too Long to Go Unnoticed

Police think a recent theft took enough time that someone had to see something. Sometime between Monday and Wednesday, someone got onto the Mercedes dealership lot on Doral Drive, and took the tires off two vans parked out front. Investigators say taking tires off two vans would take a considerable amount of time, that anyone driving past would have had ample opportunity to spot something out of the ordinary. If that applies to you, contact the South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers.