Tipped Tractor Trailer Grinds Traffic to a Halt in South End Barrie

No One Hurt Following Mapleivew Drive Crash

Traffic troubles in the south end of Barrie for most of the morning. Just before 9:30, a tractor trailer flipped on its side, eastbound on Mapleview Drive at the 400. Emergency crews had to close off two lanes of Mapleview for the bulk of the day to clean it up, but say no one was hurt in the crash. The roadway was closed for five hours for cleanup, with special equipment brought in to pick up all the spilled grain the trailer was hauling. A 24-year-old man was charged with Driving with a Major Defect, after police say a cracked frame lead to the rollover.

