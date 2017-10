An Etobicoke man was killed following a single vehicle crash in Tiny Township. The OPP say a vehicle missed the curve on County Road 6 near the 14th Concession around 9:00 Sunday evening, and crashed into the ditch. A 50-year-old man was rushed to Georgian Bay General, where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators say speed and lack of seatbelts contributed to this fatal collision.