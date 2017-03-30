Tinder to Introduce Desktop Version of App

Have you ever been so desperate to find your Tinder match but couldn’t because you were at work or school and couldn’t be on your phone? Great news, Tinder is rolling out a desktop version of their app.

According to Tinder’s website, all users have to do is go to Tinder.com from any browser and they’ll immediately recognize the Tinder format they’re used to. Plus, on the desktop version, you can see your match’s profile and chat simultaneously. Tinder online is currently being tested in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden. The online version is still slightly more limited than the app, but that won’t be for long.