Time To Nominate Your Favourite Worst Road
CAA Launches Its Worst Roads Campaign In Effort To Fix Infrastructure
It’s that time of year again, time to nominate your favourite (or most hated) worst road. CAA’s Worst Roads campaign has kicked off, giving you a chance to nominate and vote on routes around the country, in an effort to improve road infrastructure in communities across Canada. Last year, no roads in Barrie or Simcoe County made it into the running, but you can change that this year through the CAA Worst Roads website.