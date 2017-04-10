Time to get creative!

KISS Freedom to Rock Tour will be stopping at Casino Rama Resort Friday August 18th and we want you to be there!

Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday April 15th but all this week you can submit your entry to WIN a pair from the Rock 95 Morning Crew!

Just fill out the form below & submit a photo showing us what you would Kiss for KISS!

Winners will be announced the week of April 17th with the Rock 95 Morning Crew!

(If you don’t want to wait to WIN tickets, use our pre-sale code RADIO to purchase tickets starting Thursday April 13th at noon)

Prize Disclaimer:

Must be 19+ years to attend, Rock 95 general Rules & Regulations apply

Government issued photo I.D required, Must meet Casino Rama Resort’s conditions of entry to participate