Time to cheer for the home team!

Make your next BAYCATS game part of your summer’s highlight reel!

Are you (or know someone) between the ages 6 to 11 that would like to be a ROCK 95 Junior BAYCAT?

You could win 4 tickets! BAYCATS shirt, hat,
AND announce the line up during the 4th inning!

No experience required! Just fill out the form below and tell us why you want to be

a Rock 95 Junior BAYCAT!

The ROCK 95 Junior BAYCAT! Classic rock. New rock. Get it all… At the diamond… ROCK 95!

