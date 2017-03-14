Tim Tebow got a Standing Ovation for His First Hit With the Mets

Tim Tebow is finally making some progress at the plate.

He got his first base hit Monday in a game he wasn’t even supposed to play in. He got a single off Marlin’s pitcher Kyle Lobstein in the bottom of the fifth and the crowd really loved it.

After an 0-8 start in the Grapefruit League, Tim Tebow gets his first hit vs the Marlins today: pic.twitter.com/tGXKPSWnGj — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) March 13, 2017

According to Mets manager Terry Collins, there were no plans to call Tebow up from the minors after his second start Friday, but they were in a pinch and shorthanded due to a few split-squad games and The World Baseball Classic. They needed the extra players for the Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.