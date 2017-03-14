Tim Tebow got a Standing Ovation for His First Hit With the Mets
He hasn't had much luck at the plate so far
Tim Tebow is finally making some progress at the plate.
He got his first base hit Monday in a game he wasn’t even supposed to play in. He got a single off Marlin’s pitcher Kyle Lobstein in the bottom of the fifth and the crowd really loved it.
After an 0-8 start in the Grapefruit League, Tim Tebow gets his first hit vs the Marlins today: pic.twitter.com/tGXKPSWnGj
— Paxton Boyd (@paxton) March 13, 2017
According to Mets manager Terry Collins, there were no plans to call Tebow up from the minors after his second start Friday, but they were in a pinch and shorthanded due to a few split-squad games and The World Baseball Classic. They needed the extra players for the Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.