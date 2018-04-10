Tim Horton’s Pays Tribute To Humboldt Broncos With Doughnuts

A Halifax-area franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos colours without intending for the proceeds to go to the team.

But it seems like there was a misunderstanding because the franchise owner in Falls River, N.S. made a personal donation to the team and made the green and yellow sprinkle doughnuts as a tribute.

They apologized and clarified what was going on:

“This restaurant owner proactively sold this doughnut as a thoughtful gesture along with a personal donation to the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club over the weekend,” Chris Wakefield, regional marketing lead for Tim Hortons Canada, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“Of course, this restaurant will be donating 100 per cent of proceeds from this doughnut to the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club and we apologize for the misunderstanding.”

The Humboldt Broncos Strong doughnuts are available to every Tim Horton’s location in Saskatchewan wishing to sell them with all proceeds going to the team, only for a limited time.

