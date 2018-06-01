Tim Horton’s is Celebrating National Doughnut Day!

Grab yourself a doughnut breakfast sandwich to celebrate!

Tim Hortons is introducing the doughnut breakfast sandwich for today only to celebrate this delicious day. They’re also giving customers a chance to win free doughnuts for a year. All you have to do to be entered is take a selfie with the doughnut breakfast sandwich or any other doughnut from Timmies today and share it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #TimsGoesDonuts and tag @TimHortons.

The doughnut breakfast sandwich is only available until noon today!