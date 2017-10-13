Tim Hortons Introduces Spicy Buffalo Latte

Now you can have buffalo wings for breakfast thanks to Tim Hortons. The coffee chain announced today that it will be rolling out the Buffalo Latte to celebrate the launch of its espresso line. The drink is celebrating Buffalo sauce and Tim Hortons, which were both born in 1964.

This new beverage will be created using freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavour. It will then be topped with whipped cream and dusted with zesty Buffalo seasoning. It will only be available at two Tim Hortons locations in New York.