Tim Hortons increases prices

Tim Hortons is raising their prices again; the change went into effect August 2nd. Based on our research, the new after-tax prices within the city will be:

Medium Coffee $1.77

Large Coffee $1.98

Extra Large Coffee $2.19

These prices were found using the newly launched Tim Hortons app for iOS.

The changes continue for Tim’s after a second consecutive quarter of negative same-store sales for Canadian franchisees. Patrons, as expected, are not pleased with the price increase at Timmies.

The annual @TimHortons price increase happened again today, under one year since the last time I tweeted about this. Far too often! pic.twitter.com/ZpoIQ2p7DA — Steve Olynyk (@pinchet) August 2, 2017

@TimHortons on increasing price of my daily breakfast and coffee…. pic.twitter.com/eRI1lXQXmV — Raj Balasubramanian (@rajbmanian) August 1, 2017

This increase comes as Restaurant Brands Inc., Tim Hortons’ parent company, continues Tim’s footprint globally.

CC image courtesy of Peter Broster via Flickr