Listen Live

Tim Hortons increases prices

Double-double frustration

By Food, Local

Tim Hortons is raising their prices again; the change went into effect August 2nd. Based on our research, the new after-tax prices within the city will be:

  • Medium Coffee $1.77
  • Large Coffee $1.98
  • Extra Large Coffee $2.19

These prices were found using the newly launched Tim Hortons app for iOS.

The changes continue for Tim’s after a second consecutive quarter of negative same-store sales for Canadian franchisees. Patrons, as expected, are not pleased with the price increase at Timmies.

This increase comes as Restaurant Brands Inc., Tim Hortons’ parent company, continues Tim’s footprint globally.

CC image courtesy of Peter Broster via Flickr

Related posts

Recycle Your Old Electronics in Barrie

There is a ‘Golden Ratio’ for the Perfect Cup of Coffee Every Time

You can now eat “Trump Gummies”

MUTE: The Musical

5 Places To Get Your Adrenaline Rush This Summer

Hockey Night in Simcoe County Player Announcements

Rock, Paper, Scissors – Really?

Welcome Home!

Game of Thrones’ Hot Pie Launches Real Life Bakery