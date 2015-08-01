Listen Live

Tim Hortons #CampDay

Send A Kid To Camp!

    Tim Hortons’ Camp Day is Wednesday, May 31st! On #CampDay, 100% of coffee sales and proceeds from bracelet purchases will help brighten a kid’s future! #CampDay helps send kids from low income families to a Tim Horton Camp!

    There are three ways to give! You can purchase a coffee from any participating Tim Hortons, donate online or buy a Camp Day bracelet for $2 dollars! Click here to find your local Tim Horton’s and make sure to mark your calendars for #CampDay! Share your #CampDay with us online! Use hashtag #CampDay and mention @TimHortons on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

    Join Rock 95 on site at the 109 Mapleview Dr W location (beside Royal Bank) at the following times:

    7:30 – 8:30am Cat
    11:30 – 12:30pm Noah
    4 – 5pm Siobhan

    Related posts

    95 Days Of Summer

    10 Incredible Golf Courses You Need To Visit This Summer

    2nd Annual Bruce Readman Memorial Golf Tournament

    Hockey Night In Simcoe County Tickets On Sale Now!

    Bleeker Wins Fourth Consecutive LoudWire Cage Match

    That’s Amore! Pizza For Kids Day!

    Emergency Preparedness Week

    Canadian Mental Health Week

    Happy McHappy Day!