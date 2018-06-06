Join Rock 95 and support Tim Horton’s Camp Day on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018.

100% of coffee sales and proceeds from bracelet purchases will help brighten a kid’s future.

Every coffee you order helps send kids from low-income families to a Tim Horton Camp, so they can see a world of possibility.

There are 3 ways to help: Buy a Coffee, Donate online or buy a bracelet.

Rock 95 will be adopting Store #4987 – on Cundles Road East

You can see:

Cat of the Rock 95 Morning Crew from 9-10:30 am

New Rock Noah from 11-1 pm

And Jake O’Keef from 4-6