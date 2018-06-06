Tim Horton’s Camp Day
Buy a Coffee and Send a Kid to Camp
Join Rock 95 and support Tim Horton’s Camp Day on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018.
100% of coffee sales and proceeds from bracelet purchases will help brighten a kid’s future.
Every coffee you order helps send kids from low-income families to a Tim Horton Camp, so they can see a world of possibility.
There are 3 ways to help: Buy a Coffee, Donate online or buy a bracelet.
Rock 95 will be adopting Store #4987 – on Cundles Road East
You can see:
Cat of the Rock 95 Morning Crew from 9-10:30 am
New Rock Noah from 11-1 pm
And Jake O’Keef from 4-6