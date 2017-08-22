TIFF Screening Time For ‘Long Time Running’ Announced

The highly anticipated documentary chronicling The Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem tour finally has a release date.

Long Time Running, directed by Canadian filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, will have it’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13th.

The film chronicles the entire journey, from Gord Downie convincing his band mates to do the tour right through to their final show in Kingston, ON.

According to a press release the film is about “wonder, perserverance and feeling alive even when dark shadows loom”

Featuring arrestingly candid interviews, gorgeous imagery, and, of course, searing performances of Hip favourites like “Blow at High Dough,” “Grace, Too” and the heartrending tribute to endurance that gives the film its title, Long Time Running is neither morbid nor unduly sombre.

Well worth the wait, indeed.