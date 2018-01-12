Tickets on Sale for Start Talking Cup

You’ve got the rest of the weekend to scoop up some tickets for a game with a purpose. The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Start Talking Cup is this Monday at 6:00, and iwll see the Barrie Bantam AA Sharks and the Minor Midget AAA Barrie Colts taking on some out of town teams on Barrie Molson Centre ice. Not only does the game raise funds for the CMHA, it helps promote the idea of talking about mental health openly, so says Barrie Sharks’ Emma Campbell.

Emma went on to say the tech available to people her age these days can really help open lines of communication.

And while many have made use of tech to bully others, Emma thinks there’s more good than harm.

Emma and her team play the Aurora Panthers at 6:45, the Minor Midgets will face the North Central Predators at 8:15. Doors open at 6:00, and ticket information is available here.