Three Suspects Sought Following Sexual Assault in Innisfil Wooded Area

A sexual assault reported in Innisfil has police searching for three male suspects. The incident is alleged to have taken place May 15th between six and seven in the evening, in a wooded area near Chalmers Cres. in Innisfil. Area residents are asked to check outdoor surveillance equipment for any footage that may aid in the investigation, while anyone with information on any of the three suspects described below are asked to contact the South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

SUSPECT #1:

white, pale skin

17-18 years

average build

shorter than 5’10

a few moles on his neck

blonde shaved hair

green t-shirt with darker green diagonal stripes (possibly Adidas logo), fake Ray-Ban style sunglasses with a black frame and lime green arms, blue jeans.

SUSPECT #2:

white, very skinny

bony narrow chin

17 years

taller than 5’10

light brown hair

wearing a light grey baseball cap with red clasp (wearing backwards on his head), tight navy blue t-shirt with shiny grey basketball shorts with red stripes on the side. He also wore a thin gold chain around his neck.

SUSPECT #3: